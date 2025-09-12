The Miami Smashburger That's So Good, It Became Internet Famous

The Wynwood neighborhood in Miami, Florida, is known for its murals and nightlife, but one particular red and white storefront has become an attraction in its own right. Skinny Louie is a self-proclaimed "smash'd burger" restaurant that quickly drew rave reviews online. The chain credits the quality and freshness of its meat for its success — enough success that within less than two years of its 2023 opening, it's expanding like a snowball rolling downhill. As of 2025, it has five Florida locations, mostly in Miami, with one in West Palm Beach. Skinny Louie has also expanded with a location in the New York NoMad district. There are four additional New York locations in the works, plus five more new Florida locations planned.

Skinny Louie avoids a major restaurant red flag by keeping a concise menu. This allows them to serve just a few items and serve them well. There are just three burgers on the menu: A classic cheeseburger, and two variations. One of them comes with bacon, and another one comes with grilled onions. Both have the restaurant's signature ketchup-mayo sauce (which gets some zing from other ingredients that are kept secret). Customers can also request gluten-free buns or an Impossible burger if preferred. You'll pay around $10 to $11 for a burger, though this may fluctuate based on your location. Beyond the burgers, there are fries and three varieties of shakes, including cookies and cream, choco-brownie, and strawberry.