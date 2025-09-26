8 Meals You Should Avoid Ordering At Your Local Diner

Diners are known for their kitschy coziness and extensive menus, but just because the menu is huge doesn't mean everything on it is worth ordering — in fact, just the opposite. Obviously, not all diners are the same, but with a menu that big, a lot of the time this makes for some pretty mediocre (or bland, at best) meals. Because no matter how good a chef you are, nobody specializes in that many different types of dishes.

And sure, local diners can be affordable (emphasis on "can" as a lot of them are still pretty expensive these days), which is great ... unless you make the unfortunate choice of choosing one of the establishments that offer such affordable meals due to their use of lower quality (and less expensive) ingredients. Regardless, it's important not to expect too much when it comes to a local diner, while still hoping for the best (and remember that, usually, you can't go too wrong with the simpler menu items). Generally speaking, here are eight meals you should avoid ordering at your local diner.