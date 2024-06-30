12 Mistakes That Are Killing Your Poached Eggs

Poached eggs are a delicious way to add some protein to your breakfast, especially when paired with hollandaise and ham in a scrumptious eggs Benedict. You can also enjoy poached eggs on everything from avocado toast to cacio e pepe eggs, a favorite of Bobby Flay. But they're notoriously difficult to get right because they are so delicate and picky when it comes to temperature, speed, and technique. Wispy, feathered whites and broken yolks are two of the most common problems. Fortunately, with a little bit of practice, you can master poached eggs in record time.

Advertisement

If you're attempting this style of egg, make sure to avoid one of these key mistakes, many of which require some prep work before you even start poaching the egg. Because this style of egg cooks quickly, you need to be prepared with the right tools and be ready to remove the egg as soon as it's done. Additionally, there are some steps that you can take to prepare the water and crack the egg to maximize your chances of getting the perfect poached egg.