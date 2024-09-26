Why You Should Skip The Pasta If There's Only One Menu Option At A Restaurant

Life's too short (and expensive) to eat at bad restaurants — or to order the wrong thing at a good one. While there are often clear signs that a restaurant is bad news, spotting the wrong menu choice isn't always as obvious. One dish you should think twice about ordering is pasta, particularly when it's the only noodle option on the menu.

You may be familiar with the restaurant menu red flag of it being complicated or unfocused, where too many dishes from different cuisines are crammed together. In a similar vein, ordering pasta at a restaurant that doesn't specialize in it is a gamble. If there's only one noodle dish offered, that's a good indication pasta is not the kitchen's forte. In fact, it might be an afterthought, thrown on the menu to appeal to a broader crowd, but not given the same care or attention as the restaurant's signature items.

When pasta isn't a focal point, at best it will come out bland or uninspired. At worst you could end up with a soggy, overcooked mess. Either way, it'll be a disappointment. Ultimately, it's best to stick with the dishes that showcase the restaurant's strengths and leave the pasta for places that take it seriously.

