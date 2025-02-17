The Potential Safety Reason You Might Want To Avoid Ordering Salad At Restaurants

With all its bright colors, filling proteins, and nutritional value, there's a lot that hearty salad bowls have to offer. Whether you prefer a bed of crunchy kale or spicy arugula, ordering a bowl of leafy greens is certainly a healthy choice, but it's not always the safest. Cooking food over high heat kills off bacteria and germs, but most salads don't come hot. In fact, most come with numerous raw ingredients. Because these additions aren't cooked, harmful germs can hang on and potentially pose a risk to consumers.

Those microscopic pests could come from anywhere, from the field where the greens were grown to the hands of the chef who prepped your meal. So, if a salad's ingredients haven't been properly vetted or washed, you're much more likely to get sick than if you were to order a warm bowl of pasta or soup. This is true for ingredients the restaurant chops itself, but you're at an even bigger risk if the establishment opts for pre-cut fruits and veggies. Some restaurants order these for the sake of convenience, but because there's no way to tell how safely those ingredients were prepared, you never know what you're getting. Even if the restaurant orders from a reputable supplier, the risk of contamination is never zero.