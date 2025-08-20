Pasta Is A Restaurant's Sneaky Menu Weapon But Not For The Reason You Think

Unless you're dining at a higher-end establishment or somewhere that specializes in pasta dishes, there's a good chance you're not being served pasta made from scratch. It takes time and finesse to master making pasta by hand, so most restaurants use dry pasta because it's affordable and easier to prepare. Dry pasta is relatively light to transport and order in bulk, and it has a longer shelf life. Leftover meat and vegetables can also be cooked and served with pasta as a weekly "special" to reduce kitchen waste. Pasta really does give restaurants the most bang for their buck.

Dry pasta doesn't always indicate lower-quality dishes, either. Many artisanal brands sell prestige pasta in dried form so people around the world can enjoy the taste. Some restaurants may use these respected suppliers, while others opt for the least expensive option. Most places put more effort into the sauce and toppings than into the pasta itself, delivering an impressive meal while cutting costs on the pasta.

To decide whether to skip the pasta at a restaurant, consider its place on the menu and what comes with it. Is the pricey dish just plain spaghetti and marinara, or are meatballs and garlic bread part of the equation? Are the portions large enough to take home leftovers? A lot goes into menu pricing, but keep these tips in mind the next time you're thinking about ordering pasta. In many cases, these dishes are rarely worth the expense for the customer.