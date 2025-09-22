What Are Donut Peaches And What Makes Them Different From The Rest?

Stone fruits, botanically termed as "drupes," come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. While you may have come across varied sizes of globular peaches, plums, nectarines, and some overlooked summer hybrids like pluots, have you ever spotted peaches that look like they've been pressed on from the top and are laterally elongated? These are called donut peaches, a nod to their unique shape, similar to a donut without the hole in the middle (unless you remove the pit, of course). At times, you may notice that they are also referred to as Saturn peaches, flat peaches, or saucer peaches. If you're wondering what makes these peaches so special or different from the usual yellow and white peaches you are accustomed to, we're about to spill the beans. Beyond the evident difference in shape, there are quite a few traits that set donut peaches apart from the likes of the more familiar yellow peach. Donut peaches are a type of white peach, meaning they are typically less acidic and tart than yellow peaches.

Once ripened, they are a delight to the taste buds, bursting with sweet flavors with a subtle hint of their drupe cousin, the almond. Their skins also don't have any fuzz, so if you're averse to the fuzzy texture of the skin of a conventional peach, there's no need to peel — simply dive right in! Furthermore, the pits are much easier to remove, requiring just a little finger poke and slight pull; you won't need a detailed guide on how to efficiently pit your peaches. So, if you ever come across these delicacies at your local farmers' markets or grocery store, better believe that you're in for quite a peachy treat.