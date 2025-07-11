The 3-Ingredient Peach Cake You'll Want To Make Year-Round

If you're looking for a simple summertime dessert to use up the wealth of peaches available right now, a three-ingredient peach dump cake will have you in and out of the kitchen with minimal effort. The beginner-friendly dump cake is similar to a cobbler, so called because it involves literally dumping fruit into a baking pan and topping it with cake mix and butter before baking.

The simplest peach dump cake just requires you to add your cut peaches to the bottom of a pan and pour dry yellow cake mix over the top along with solid slices of butter. The cold butter slowly melts into the cake mix as you bake it, adding moisture and flavor. That's all you need because the juice from the peaches provides enough liquid for this recipe. But the amount of juice varies based on the ripeness of the peaches. For fresh or frozen peaches, you can add sugar to encourage juices to release, but don't add more than 6 tablespoons per cup of peaches, as too much liquid will result in a runny texture. For canned peaches, you can just use the juice they came in. Most recipes advise you avoid stirring the mixture, but it's important that you distribute the ingredients evenly so everything bakes evenly.