The Summer Fruit Hybrid You Need To Stop Ignoring

From succulent peaches to juicy watermelons, summer is perhaps the best time of year to savor a bounty of ripe fruit. That said, there's one hybrid fruit in particular your basket is missing that you need to get your hands on right away: pluots. If you think that it's just an odd-sounding word (there might be some truth to that), pluots are actually a delicious hybrid of plums and apricots. They're typically 75% plum and 25% apricot, hence the name, and unlike plumcots, which are a 50-50 hybrid. The result is a sweet stone fruit with a smooth, plum-like exterior and an interior that resembles the juicy flesh of an apricot.

Pluots are a result of Plumcots, the 50-50 predecessor, which came into existence in the late 19th century thanks to the ingenuity of renowned horticulturist, Luther Burbank. In the 1980s, botanist Floyd Zaiger cross-bred a plumcot and a plum; the rest is history. There are many varieties of pluots, and each variant has a signature taste. The Flavor King variety is the go-to for those with an avid sweet tooth, for instance, while Dapple Dandy is the way to go if you prefer a balance of sweet and tart flavors. Since pluots are plums for the most part, our guide for choosing the best plums should come in handy when picking the perfect pluots. Once you've picked the best pluots you can get your hands on, make sure to store them properly for maximum enjoyment: Ripe pluots are fine at room temperature for about three days and approximately one week in the refrigerator.