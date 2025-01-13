Here's How To Pit A Peach Without Making A Mess

Ever tried to remove the pit from a peach with your hands, only to bruise the fruit and create a mushy mess? With a simple tool that also serves as a can opener when you don't have one handy, you can pop out that pit with ease and enjoy this juicy stone fruit. All you need are needle-nose pliers. Don't just grab the pair from your toolbox, though; if you don't already have some for the kitchen, perhaps for removing fish bones, Chef's Trade's stainless steel pliers will do the trick. Simply slice the peach along its center with a sharp knife, gently twist the top and bottom halves in opposite directions to separate them, and armed with a clean pair of needle-nose pliers, firmly grip the exposed pit and carefully pull it out. Gently twisting the peach when removing the pit can further help release it from the fruit's flesh.

Using this handy tool, you will minimize bruising, prevent any juicy mishaps, and keep the fruit intact. While there are popular specialized gadgets like the Chef'n Peachster, some shoppers report that this tool can crush the entire fruit and is not worth the money. Whether you're making a summer fruit salad with a sweet, tangy dressing or a simple yet luxurious peach sauce, this needle-nose plier technique makes preparing your peaches much easier and certainly cleaner.