DIY Trader Joe's Sweet Canned Peaches Using 3 Things Already In Your Kitchen
Canned peaches hold a special place in the hearts and pantries of many households. Why wouldn't they? They're a sweet treat in a pinch and come in handy for many baked treats. Sometimes, they're even preferred over fresh peaches. If, like us, you're a fan of Trader Joe's canned peach halves (which secured a top spot in our ranking of canned peaches), you can save yourself a trip to Trader Joe's and recreate this beloved item at home. This trick comes in handy if you don't have a Trader Joe's nearby, and especially if you took advantage of the season's bounty of summertime produce and stocked up on this classic stonefruit. All you need are peaches, grape juice, and Mason jars.
Start by scoring the bottom of the peaches before transferring them into boiling water for approximately 1 minute. Next, move them into an ice bath so you can easily peel off the skin. Cut the peaches in half, remove the pit, and place the halves in sanitized Mason jars. Cover the peach slices with your preferred brand of grape juice, making sure to leave about ½-inch gap on the top before sealing and screwing shut. This space is important to create a vacuum seal, which you can do by placing the sealed jars in boiling water. This process creates steam, which expands in the jar to create a seal that protects the peaches from bacterial contamination. If you're feeling extra fancy, consider making a canned stone fruit cocktail by adding other seasonal favorites, such as nectarines, pluots, and plums.
Canning liquids and ways to enjoy your canned peaches
One of the pros of making your own canned peaches is the control you have over the ingredients. When you go the DIY route, the result is a batch of canned peaches that aren't too sweet from being soaked in a sugary syrup. Opting for unsweetened grape juice for homemade canned fruit is not a new concept; it's a preferred option for imparting a natural sweetness to canned fruit while retaining a vibrant color and sink-in-your-teeth texture. That said, don't be alarmed if you notice the fruit darkening faster than fruit that's been canned in syrup since the added sugars do a better job of retaining the fresh color of the fruit.
Canning peaches offers us ways to celebrate the taste of summer produce all year round with delicious recipes that transcend seasonal norms. Just know that whenever you cook with canned peaches, it's important to pat them dry so the resulting product is the perfect texture (as opposed to ending up a soggy mush from excess moisture). For starters, a jar of canned peaches and a handy air fryer are all you need for an ingenious sweet treat in a pinch. Serve your air-fried peach halves à la mode and treat your taste buds to a grand, peachy time. Canned peaches also come in clutch in a two-ingredient peach cobbler for an easy weeknight dessert, plus the leftover juice is golden for whipping up peach Bellinis when hosting a brunch gathering.