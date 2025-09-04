DIY Trader Joe's Sweet Canned Peaches Using 3 Things Already In Your Kitchen

Canned peaches hold a special place in the hearts and pantries of many households. Why wouldn't they? They're a sweet treat in a pinch and come in handy for many baked treats. Sometimes, they're even preferred over fresh peaches. If, like us, you're a fan of Trader Joe's canned peach halves (which secured a top spot in our ranking of canned peaches), you can save yourself a trip to Trader Joe's and recreate this beloved item at home. This trick comes in handy if you don't have a Trader Joe's nearby, and especially if you took advantage of the season's bounty of summertime produce and stocked up on this classic stonefruit. All you need are peaches, grape juice, and Mason jars.

Start by scoring the bottom of the peaches before transferring them into boiling water for approximately 1 minute. Next, move them into an ice bath so you can easily peel off the skin. Cut the peaches in half, remove the pit, and place the halves in sanitized Mason jars. Cover the peach slices with your preferred brand of grape juice, making sure to leave about ½-inch gap on the top before sealing and screwing shut. This space is important to create a vacuum seal, which you can do by placing the sealed jars in boiling water. This process creates steam, which expands in the jar to create a seal that protects the peaches from bacterial contamination. If you're feeling extra fancy, consider making a canned stone fruit cocktail by adding other seasonal favorites, such as nectarines, pluots, and plums.