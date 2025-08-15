10 Creative Ways To Use Up All Those Summer Peaches

We're not saying there's anything wrong with a BLT. In fact, it's one of the most well-known sandwiches for a reason: That perfect contrast of salty bacon, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and toasted bread is absolutely divine. If you have something against tomatoes or you're looking to switch up your BLT routine, try making this sandwich with sliced peaches instead of tomato. Like tomatoes, peaches have an acidic and slightly tart flavor, though you'll get far more sweetness if you opt for peaches (making it a BLP, if you will). While it may take some getting used to, the sweet, honeyed profile of the stone fruit will mesh well with the saltiness of the bacon, making for an excellent and well-balanced bite. Just be prepared for your sandwich to get a little juicy. A sturdy bread, like sourdough or ciabatta, will both soak up all that peach juice like a sponge and taste great.

Ripe peaches are best for this sandwich, as they are sweet and soft enough to bite into. Layer your thinly sliced fruit onto your bread with the bacon and the lettuce, and add a little smear of mayo to the bread if you prefer. You can also take this sandwich up a notch by drizzling on some hot honey instead of mayo. This spicy-sweet sauce would be an excellent pairing for grilled peach slices, especially when matched with the salty bacon. You can swap out the lettuce for something more strongly flavored, like arugula, to give your sandwich a more peppery bite.