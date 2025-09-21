The Best Non-Dairy Alternative For Heavy Cream In Baked Goods
We live in a culinary era where plant-based and dairy-free foods and beverages are on par with, and sometimes superior to, their animal-derived counterparts. Be it for environmental, ethical, or health reasons, choosing to leave out dairy no longer means having to sacrifice some of your favorite foods. Whether you opt for creamy, dairy-free ice creams or a remarkable cheese substitute to elevate your vegan pizza, plant-based delights can deliver an uncompromisingly delicious bite. However, one of the challenges that some beginners may face when foraying into dairy-free cooking is how to adeptly substitute dairy when baking.
To get an expert's input on how to successfully swap out the dairy in your baking ventures, Chowhound spoke to Rommel Reyes, an application and recipe development pastry chef, as well as the brains behind Bakefree, a platform dedicated to baked treats that cater to special dietary requirements. Reyes has been baking vegan desserts for the last nine years, and when it comes to a dairy-free replacement for heavy cream, he exclusively told us he swears by Flora plant cream to get the job done.
Reyes said it's the best non-dairy swap for dairy-based heavy cream by far. "The taste is neutral, with no weird aftertaste or smell," he said. We then asked if his recommendation changes depending on the role of heavy cream in the recipe. "Not always," he replied. "I use Flora heavy cream for savory quiche fillings, chocolate ganaches, toppings, and icing." He also emphasized the versatility of the product in various culinary applications, making it suitable for baking, cooking, and whipping.
Tips for replacing dairy in baking
Animal-derived dairy plays many roles in baking, whether its providing moisture to the mix or delivering a soft, crumb-like texture. The key to a successful, dairy-free version of any baked confection boils down to recreating those properties without dairy. One of the most important things to consider when replacing dairy in your baking is to figure out how it's working in your recipe. Is it a source of moisture to help combine the ingredients? Is it providing the necessary fats? Is it crucial for the Maillard reaction to achieve the desired browning in your end product? Once you've identified that, you can look into the best dairy-free ingredient for the task.
"For fat, choose a dairy-free whipping cream with at least 30% fat," Rommel Reyes advised. Another crucial tip he offered is also one of our unspoken rules when it comes to any recipes requiring coconut milk: Go with an unsweetened and unflavored option, unless you're seeking a specific flavor. As an example, he offers coconut milk as a great option for desserts with a tropical flair; while it's also a go-to canned ingredient for vegan whipping cream, he doesn't recommend using it for chocolate cakes.
Delving into other ways dairy is used in baking, there is no shortage of plant-based milks lining the grocery shelves. It's important to choose the best one for your baking needs. Another crucial component of baking is butter, and dairy-free butter is among our list of vegan baking staples. Getting dairy-free butters to develop the rich, nutty, toasted flavor and eye-catching browning can be tricky, and Reyes' preferred plant-based butter is Naturli's Vegan Block.