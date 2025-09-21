We live in a culinary era where plant-based and dairy-free foods and beverages are on par with, and sometimes superior to, their animal-derived counterparts. Be it for environmental, ethical, or health reasons, choosing to leave out dairy no longer means having to sacrifice some of your favorite foods. Whether you opt for creamy, dairy-free ice creams or a remarkable cheese substitute to elevate your vegan pizza, plant-based delights can deliver an uncompromisingly delicious bite. However, one of the challenges that some beginners may face when foraying into dairy-free cooking is how to adeptly substitute dairy when baking.

To get an expert's input on how to successfully swap out the dairy in your baking ventures, Chowhound spoke to Rommel Reyes, an application and recipe development pastry chef, as well as the brains behind Bakefree, a platform dedicated to baked treats that cater to special dietary requirements. Reyes has been baking vegan desserts for the last nine years, and when it comes to a dairy-free replacement for heavy cream, he exclusively told us he swears by Flora plant cream to get the job done.

Reyes said it's the best non-dairy swap for dairy-based heavy cream by far. "The taste is neutral, with no weird aftertaste or smell," he said. We then asked if his recommendation changes depending on the role of heavy cream in the recipe. "Not always," he replied. "I use Flora heavy cream for savory quiche fillings, chocolate ganaches, toppings, and icing." He also emphasized the versatility of the product in various culinary applications, making it suitable for baking, cooking, and whipping.