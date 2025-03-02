18 Staple Ingredients You Need For Vegan Baking

Many people are intimidated by vegan baking because so many ingredients seem irreplaceable: butter and milk, egg wash, and the eggs themselves, to name just a few. Vegan baking also brings challenges that many chefs don't intuitively know how to handle, such as split buttercream or the wide range of plant-based milk choices.

While it's true that baking throughout the ages has historically involved a lot of animal products, it doesn't have to. In fact, the notion of veganism traces back at least two millennia. And Chocolate Depression Cake, so named because it was a dessert free of both dairy and eggs — both in shortage during the Great Depression — has remained a favorite today.

"The biggest misconception about vegan baking is that the baked goods won't taste as good as sweets made with animal products," says Stephanie Kondrchek, the recipe developer behind Steph Sunshine. "While there may be a few recipes that are hard to recreate with vegan ingredients, the vast majority of baked goods can be made equally delicious as (or more delicious than) their non-vegan counterparts!" Chowhound spoke to several experts to get the best advice, resulting in these 18 ingredients to stock if you want to rock your vegan baking life.