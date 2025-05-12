The One Canned Ingredient You Need For A Sweet Vegan Whipped Cream

Not so long ago, being vegan meant doing without. Leaving off cheese, ordering your tacos sans sour cream, and skipping the whipped topping on desserts. Luckily, times have changed. Thanks to growing demand and innovation, there's a plant-based version of just about any dairy product — and usually even multiple options. Such is the case with vegan whipped cream, which is commonly available in major grocery stores in both the spray can or tub varieties. Or, you can whip up your own at home with one simple ingredient in the starring role — a can of coconut milk.

From adding creaminess to curries to thickening puddings and pies, canned coconut milk brings the heft, body, and indulgence to the party, making it the ideal ingredient to be spun into a stiff, sweet whipped cream — no fancy additions or techniques needed. Start by chilling a can in the fridge for eight hours or overnight — and don't skip this step, as the refrigeration is key to achieve a frothy, thick texture.

Once coconut milk is super chilled, carefully separate out the congealed, nearly solid portion from the liquid — that's the only portion you'll be using, so you can set aside the liquid or freeze it for later use. With an electric mixer, whisk the thick coconut milk plus any added ingredients like sugar and vanilla (delicious but not required) until it reaches a stiff, perfectly whipped consistency. Or, make your whipped coconut cream that much easier and use an immersion blender.