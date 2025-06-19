The Unspoken Rule Of Any Recipe That Requires Canned Coconut Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you're gearing up to cook a curry dish like butter chicken, a rich vegetable soup like sayur lodeh, or a rice dish like nasi lemak, and you notice your recipe calls for canned coconut milk (which has a different taste and consistency from the boxed kind). Simple enough, right? Unfortunately, there is a common mistake people make when buying coconut milk: purchasing cans with tons of added sugar.

The unspoken rule when cooking with canned coconut milk is to make sure you buy the unsweetened variety, unless the recipe explicitly calls for sweetened. And listen, we get it — it's easy to misread labels when you're speeding through the grocery aisle to gather all your ingredients, but this is one pernicious error that can alter your whole recipe. Even though added sugar may not seem like a big deal at first, certain canned coconut milk products can have upwards of 20 grams of sugar per serving, as much as half a dozen Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies.

One of the best things about coconut milk is that it has a subtle, natural sweetness to it that can liven up any dish. It can help cut some of the heat and add flavor to Indian and Thai-inspired soups, or it can add a bit of sweetness to your coffees, smoothies, or oatmeal without you having to use extra sugar. So, when a recipe calls for canned coconut milk, it is almost always going to be referring to the "unsweetened" variety because it will be relying on the natural sugars found in coconut.