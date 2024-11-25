This Is The Best Dairy-Free Milk To Use For The Creamiest Ice Cream

Some people have a love-hate relationship with ice cream ... as in, they love the taste of the rich, frozen treat, but not the fact that it's made with dairy. Of course, it's easy to make ice cream at home, even without a machine – or any animal milk at all. For pointers on how to achieve the silkiest dairy-free scoops, Chowhound reached out to vegan culinary TV personality, chef, and cookbook author Priyanka Naik. When asked about her favorite preferred substitute for making plant-based ice cream, she responded, "I love using full-fat coconut milk or full-fat cashew milk, sometimes combined with coconut cream to achieve a creamy, sweet, and thick product."

Naik makes a point of specifying full-fat non-dairy milks, since fat helps give the dessert its signature creaminess. In fact, a review by the Journal of Dairy Science found that removing the fat content from ice cream made it brittler rather than velvety. (If it's too chunky, a splash of vodka can make your dessert smooth again.) Especially when using plant-based substitutes, maintaining textural integrity is the key to great dairy-free ice cream.