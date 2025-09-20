The 10 Best Halloween Candy And Cheese Pairings, According To A Cheesemonger

Nope, this isn't a trick — cheese and candy are a perfect match together, just like the best couples costumes this Halloween season. As long as you can steal a few pieces from your kids' trick-or-treating stash, you can elevate classic Halloween candy by pairing them with artisan cheeses. Currently working as a full-time accredited Certified Cheese Professional in the food retail industry, my infatuation with cheese and building interesting pairings is a commitment that stretches the entire span of the year, and that includes holidays. As the skilled expert for this article with years of recipe development experience gained from working as both a professional food writer and pastry cook, I'm excited to serve you up 10 of my favorite (and actually tasty, I promise!) pairings.

If you need more convincing, I'll explain why the combination of each festive fall match works so well together. Once you read through my recommendations, you won't be spooked out for long. While unexpected, the full range of candies — not just chocolate — actually work well with cheese as long as you have the right pairing strategy. Grab your favorite boards and broomsticks, and let's have something good to eat. There might not be smelly feet ... but there will be some funky cheese.