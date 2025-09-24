16 Tips And Tricks First-Time Costco Shoppers Should Know
If you're heading into Costco for the first time, welcome to the land of bulk deals, free samples, and — let's be honest — a little bit of sensory overload. One trip and you'll see why this warehouse has such a devoted following: towering stacks of paper towels and toilet paper, endless pallets of snacks, colorful fresh produce, and giant bakery trays of muffins and desserts that all seem too good to pass up. And we certainly can't forget the helpful services like the pharmacy, tire shop, food court, and optical department. With the wide variety available, it's easy to get swept up in the sheer scale of it all. Before you dive in headfirst, there are a few things every first-timer should know so they can make the most of their experience (and make it through without sacrificing their sanity).
These 16 tips and tricks will help you navigate your local club, create a shopping strategy that fits your needs, and walk out of your first Costco trip feeling confident, accomplished, and excited to do it all over again the next time. Once you know the ropes, shopping in bulk may just become your new favorite thing.
1. Don't share your membership card
While loaning out your Costco membership card may seem harmless, you'll be much better off saying no. You're welcome to bring a guest or two along while you shop, but Costco requires that only members make all purchases. Sharing your card with family or friends who aren't on your household membership has always been against the wholesale club's policy, but the chain is cracking down on membership sharing and now enforces its rules more strictly.
Members are prompted to scan their physical or digital membership card when entering the store. Doing so will display the member's photo. If the member hasn't taken an in-club photo, they'll be asked to show ID and encouraged to visit the membership desk to update their account.
Sharing your membership card probably isn't worth the embarrassment for you or your friends. If a card doesn't match the person scanning it at checkout, the cashier won't allow that person to complete their purchase — unless they sign up for their own membership, of course. Additionally, Costco reserves the right to revoke memberships at any time, and often does, so it's worth questioning whether you're willing to take that risk.
2. The selection varies by region
If you ever find yourself browsing a Costco while traveling, you may notice some items you've never seen at your home warehouse. That's because Costco's selection can vary significantly by region. The company often tailors its products to local tastes, sourcing specialty items that may make sense for one area, but not another. Even two warehouses within the same major city can sometimes have different products available, based on the members' shopping habits.
Costco also frequently tests out new products in just one or two regions before rolling them out nationwide. This means that even if a product goes viral online, there's no guarantee it will be stocked in every warehouse right away — or at all. The takeaway here is this: If you see something at Costco you love or really want to try while on vacation or during a shopping trip, it's a smart idea to grab it while you can.
3. Feel free to grab an empty box or two
If you've never shopped at a wholesale club before, you might be surprised to learn at checkout that Costco doesn't provide grocery bags. Unlike most supermarkets that automatically pack your purchases, Costco skips the bags altogether. If you'd rather not load everything into your car loose and bring your groceries inside individually, you're not alone.
Costco members are welcome to bring their own reusable bags or grab a sturdy cardboard box, typically located in bins near the checkout registers at the front of the store. By reusing the shopping boxes, Costco cuts down on waste and keeps costs lower for its members. So, if you're not a "just throw everything in the trunk" kind of shopper, feel free to grab a box or two whenever you need them. Hopefully, knowing this tip ahead of time can simplify your first-time shopping experience and help you get your haul home without the stress.
4. Shop early for seasonal items
Costco is known for stocking seasonal merchandise well ahead of schedule, which is why it's perfectly normal to see patio furniture appearing in February or limited-time holiday items filling aisles by September. While it may feel early, there's a good reason for it: Seasonal items tend to sell out quickly. And restocks aren't guaranteed, so once they're gone, they're often gone for good.
Timing is everything when shopping at Costco. If you see something you love — like the Christmas must-have cannoli kits or Danish butter cookies, for example — don't assume it will still be there on your next trip. Shopping early gives you the best selection, and waiting too long may leave you picking through what's left after other members have already stocked up. So, while buying a grill in the middle of winter or purchasing holiday decor in August may seem odd, it's almost always a smart move at Costco.
5. Don't skip the bakery department
Located near the back of most warehouses, the bakery is a must-stop spot for first-time Costco shoppers. In addition to the everyday products like croissants, chocolate chip cookies, bagels, and muffins, you'll find seasonal exclusives like pumpkin pie, chocolate-covered strawberries, pumpkin cheesecakes, Christmas sugar cookies, and much more. Many products, like the muffins and croissants, freeze well, so you can easily store them and defrost a few at a time when you want to.
Costco is also known for its sheet cakes. Members can purchase ready-made cakes from the bakery cooler, but they're also welcome to pre-order customized cakes as well. It's important to note, bakers ask for one or two days notice for all personalized cakes, and you have to place your cake order in person. But don't let that deter you. Whether cakes, cupcakes, cookies, or pie, the Costco bakery has something for nearly everyone, and everything is prepared fresh in-store.
6. Stop by the Costco food court for a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo
No trip to Costco feels complete without a stop at the food court. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite before starting your shopping or rewarding yourself after a successful day navigating the aisles, the food court is always a great place to stop. Plus, the soda machines at select Costcos have recently switched back to Coke after offering Pepsi products for the past few years.
While there are many items we wish Costco would add to its food court menu, we're pretty happy with many of the current offerings. Choose from budget-friendly options like the unbeatable $1.50 hot dog and soda combo or a cheap slice of pizza as large as your head, or pick from many other favorites like the chicken bake or double chocolate chunk cookie. And one last pro tip: The Costco food court isn't just for when you're shopping. Call ahead any day to place a pizza order and pick it up for a no-fuss dinner at home.
7. Download the Costco app
Do yourself a favor and download the Costco app before your first shopping trip to make your experience a whole lot smoother and enjoy a ton of added benefits. For starters, the app gives you a digital membership card, so you don't have to worry about fumbling to scan your physical card at the entrance or checkout. It also lets you see warehouse inventory, local savings, gas prices, find your nearest location, and more.
Another big perk is that you can use the app to shop online or order items that might not be available at your local warehouse, like furniture, electronics, or even certain seasonal items. This makes it easy to take advantage of Costco's online exclusives and get hold of items that may be out of stock or pending deletion in your area. The app also helps you stay on top of promotions and limited-time deals, so you don't miss out on savings. With so many convenient features, having the Costco app is a great way to get the most out of your membership.
8. Don't overlook Kirkland Signature products
It's easy to head into Costco with a shopping list full of name brands, but overlooking Kirkland Signature items — Costco's private label brand — can mean missing out on some of the best value in the warehouse. Kirkland Signature products are often made by the same manufacturers behind popular brands, just packaged under Costco's label. In most cases, the quality is almost identical, but you're getting a bigger bang for your buck.
From pantry staples like olive oil and coffee beans to household goods, clothing, alcohol, and more, Kirkland Signature offers products that are virtually indistinguishable from the brand names they resemble. And while opting for generic brands at other stores can sometimes mean you're making sacrifices to stretch your dollar, that's not the case at Costco. So, try a few dupes and see what you think. You may be surprised and end up finding a new go-to — and, on the off chance you don't love something, you can always take advantage of Costco's generous return policy.
9. Costco is closed on all major holidays
From fresh produce and meats to desserts, decor, and entertaining essentials, Costco is a one-stop shop during the holidays. The only catch is that you'll need to plan ahead. Costco closes all its warehouses for seven major holidays — New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day — so last-minute runs aren't an option. While this policy gives employees some well-deserved time off with their families, it means shoppers need to think a few steps ahead.
To avoid stress, it's best to shop several days before the holiday rush. Costco gets especially busy leading up to big celebrations. By making your trip early, you'll avoid the heaviest crowds and the longest checkout lines, and you'll enjoy peace of mind knowing you've checked everything off your shopping list.
Planning ahead also lets you take advantage of Costco's seasonal offerings. Shopping early ensures you'll get first pick of items such as limited-time bakery treats, festive decor, and gift sets — and you won't have to explain to your family why there's no pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table this year.
10. If you like the food court hot dogs, you can make them at home, too
For many people, trying their first Costco food court hot dog is a rite of passage. If the chain's iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is calling your name, it's worth making a pit stop at the food court before you start shopping. These Kirkland Signature dinner franks are made from 100% beef.
But what many first-time shoppers may not realize is that the food court isn't the only place you can grab a Kirkland hot dog. Costco sells packets of the same Kirkland Signature beef franks in the refrigerated section — they're in a blue package, clearly labeled "as served in Costco food courts." So, whether you start a new food court tradition or stock up for backyard grilling at home, you can enjoy the Costco hot dog and soda combo whenever you want.
11. Late-night shopping trips can be a better experience
When it comes to Costco, many people assume that the best time to shop is first thing in the morning — after all, the warehouse is freshly stocked. While that may be true, late-night trips to Costco can actually offer smoother and more relaxed shopping.
Evenings at Costco tend to be less crowded than mornings and weekends, making it easier to navigate the aisles, grab a cart, and check out without waiting in long lines. The warehouse tends to feel calmer in the evening, which can make your shopping trip far less stressful.
The only downside of shopping closer to closing time is that some or all of the food samples may already be cleaned up or finished by the time you arrive. For many shoppers, the trade-off is worth it, though, for fewer crowds, easier parking, and a more leisurely experience from start to finish.
12. Know that it may take a while to find what you need
Shopping at Costco for the first time can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to locating the items on your list. Unlike traditional grocery stores, Costco doesn't label aisles with product names — just numbers — so it can take some time to get used to the layout of things. For new shoppers, it's common to feel confused at first, but it's actually purposeful on the store's part, as it keeps customers browsing for longer.
It's helpful to give yourself extra time during your first few visits so you can make your way through the warehouse without feeling rushed. Take note of the aisle numbers for your go-to products and remember that many items are moved around periodically, so staying alert is the name of the game here. It might take a few trips (and a little patience at first), but eventually, you'll develop a mental map of your nearby store and find that locating your favorite items becomes much faster and easier.
13. Take advantage of non-food departments that offer great prices
While many people visit Costco for bulk groceries and household essentials, the store's non-food departments are worth exploring, too. From electronics and home goods to clothing, seasonal decor, and even toys, these items often offer the same quality and value that Costco is known for in its food aisles.
Costco also provides a variety of ancillary services with competitive pricing, including optical centers, pharmacies, tire and car battery services, and even travel and insurance options. Using these services can help you tackle multiple needs in one trip while still taking advantage of Costco's money-saving approach. By keeping an open mind and browsing beyond the grocery aisles, you'll discover that Costco is more than just a bulk-buy store. Its full range of products and services makes it possible to save time and money, and get more out of every visit.
14. Don't forget to pick up a rotisserie chicken
Many Costco members would argue that no Costco trip feels complete without grabbing one of the store's famous rotisserie chickens. Priced at just $4.99 when purchased in-store, the chain's rotisserie chickens are a staple for busy families, weeknight dinners, or even meal prepping for the week ahead. They're fully cooked and ready to eat, making them a convenient option when you're short on time.
Costco's rotisserie chickens are made fresh throughout the day, and they're pulled from the shelves every two hours — so you know you're always getting a fresh one — and they're incredibly versatile. You can enjoy them straight from the package, shred the meat for tacos or sandwiches, toss it into soups or salads, or even use the bones to make homemade chicken stock. Many shoppers find themselves coming back week after week just for this one item. In fact, the rotisserie chickens are so popular that, like the Costco hot dog, the company is willing to take a loss on them.
15. Learn how Costco prices its items
Understanding Costco's seemingly quirky pricing strategy can help you shop smarter and score the best deals. One key thing to know is the meaning behind the numbers on the price tags. An asterisk (*) on an item's tag means it's pending deletion and won't be restocked once it's gone — so if you see something you love, it's worth grabbing it before it disappears.
Prices ending in .97 indicate the item has been lowered to clearance pricing — and it likely won't go on sale any cheaper. Items ending in .00 are manager markdowns, usually temporary reductions that last until the item is sold out. These deals are typically specific to your store rather than a company-wide sale. Regular prices most often end in .99 or .79, which means the item is standard price and may drop later. By paying attention to these subtle pricing signals, you can make informed choices about when to buy and when to wait. It's a simple trick that helps you maximize your savings
16. Don't forget to try all the samples
One of the most fun parts of shopping at Costco is sampling the wide variety of sample stations located throughout the store. From snacks and prepared foods to beverages and seasonal treats, the sample stations give you a chance to try before you buy, and discover new products you might not otherwise pick up. This is an especially helpful, low-pressure way for first-time shoppers to taste new products.
Keep in mind that sample availability can vary depending on the time of day. Arriving earlier in the day or during peak hours will usually give you the widest selection, while later visits may mean some stations are winding down. Either way, stopping to try a few samples is one of the perks that make shopping at Costco enjoyable and rewarding.