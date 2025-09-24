16 Tips And Tricks First-Time Costco Shoppers Should Know

If you're heading into Costco for the first time, welcome to the land of bulk deals, free samples, and — let's be honest — a little bit of sensory overload. One trip and you'll see why this warehouse has such a devoted following: towering stacks of paper towels and toilet paper, endless pallets of snacks, colorful fresh produce, and giant bakery trays of muffins and desserts that all seem too good to pass up. And we certainly can't forget the helpful services like the pharmacy, tire shop, food court, and optical department. With the wide variety available, it's easy to get swept up in the sheer scale of it all. Before you dive in headfirst, there are a few things every first-timer should know so they can make the most of their experience (and make it through without sacrificing their sanity).

These 16 tips and tricks will help you navigate your local club, create a shopping strategy that fits your needs, and walk out of your first Costco trip feeling confident, accomplished, and excited to do it all over again the next time. Once you know the ropes, shopping in bulk may just become your new favorite thing.