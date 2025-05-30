Ordering A Cake At Costco Isn't As Simple As You Think

Since childhood, the visage of Costco's bakery has reverberated in my mind's eye as a happy place full of giant muffins, croissants sweating slightly in their plastic clamshell, and the grocery outlet's tuxedo cake (a fan favorite). I had no clue the colossal supermarket would custom bake a bespoke birthday cake.

A quick glance at the Costco discourse online, however, reveals how some savvy cardholders know to look to their local warehouse for made-to-order cakes ahead of special events. But tracking down a Costco that offers customized cakes proves more difficult than wrenching one of the store's enormous shopping carts from its enmeshed hoard. Although the retailer has automated their iconic membership cards to an app alternative, requesting a cake from the convenience of your cell phone remains impossible.

Perhaps because of food delivery apps and grocery store order systems, the inability to contact Costco's bakery team from the store's app feels baffling. But, hoping to unlock a new level of adulthood, I sought a custom cake from Costco's mysterious order system. Equipped mostly with strands of information gathered from online message boards and with minimal corroboration with the Costco website, I did, in fact, bring home my very own custom Costco cake and lived to tell the tale.