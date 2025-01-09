Select Costcos Have Begun The Highly Anticipated Switch From Pepsi To Coke

One debate in the soda world feels as old as time itself: Are you on Team Pepsi or Team Coke? If you're a member at Costco, we hope it's Coke, as have some good news for all those who prefer the luxurious spice of Coke to the syrupy, sweet nectar of Pepsi.

There were some rumblings at the end of last year that Costco's soda fountains would soon be receiving a major makeover. Now it seems that speculation is turning into reality. Some California Costco members on Reddit have taken note that some of the signature Pepsi soda fountains in Costco's food court are gone. What will come to replace those foundations all laden with recognizable spheres of red, white, and blue? Our guess is as good as Coke.