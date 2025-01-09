Select Costcos Have Begun The Highly Anticipated Switch From Pepsi To Coke
One debate in the soda world feels as old as time itself: Are you on Team Pepsi or Team Coke? If you're a member at Costco, we hope it's Coke, as have some good news for all those who prefer the luxurious spice of Coke to the syrupy, sweet nectar of Pepsi.
There were some rumblings at the end of last year that Costco's soda fountains would soon be receiving a major makeover. Now it seems that speculation is turning into reality. Some California Costco members on Reddit have taken note that some of the signature Pepsi soda fountains in Costco's food court are gone. What will come to replace those foundations all laden with recognizable spheres of red, white, and blue? Our guess is as good as Coke.
Why the change?
While fans of Pepsi might feel disheartened to learn about this inevitable change, it's not the first time Costco's food courts have partnered with Coke. Costco originally served Coke products at its food courts until 2013, making the switch to Pepsi then to save money. (And mostly to keep the cost of the heavenly $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at just $1.50.) After Coca-Cola agreed to lower prices, its products appear to be coming back to Costco's food courts in 2025.
Sorry Pepsi fans, but soon the days of enjoying a Starry or Pepsi at the food court will be in the past. All Costco members looking for a pick-me-up after a day of shopping, it's time to say hello to that inevitable sip of a Sprite or a Coke instead.