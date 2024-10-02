Ever Wonder Why Costco Doesn't Label Its Aisles?

Unfortunately, there's no map for Costco aisles and the numbers at the ends of them won't be much help. However, there are still ways to make your shopping trip smoother, even if you have to do a little hunting to find everything on your list. Avoid any common Costco mistakes like going during peak times when the store is most crowded or shopping hungry. Opt for less busy times when possible and at least have a snack before you shop — even if you plan to hit the food court after. Setting yourself up for shopping success before you go can help you avoid getting lost hunting for treasures or distracted by something you don't actually need.

If you're looking for specific items, you can also check Costco's website beforehand to see if they're in stock. That way, you'll know if it's worth searching for them in-store. Also, keep in mind that while some sections are generally well-supplied, even staple items like paper towels and toilet paper can sell out unexpectedly.

Finally, if you just need a few items and you don't trust yourself to brave the maze, Costco members get free same-day delivery through Instacart. Consider having a shopper grab only the items you need, though, as you'll pay extra fees plus a tip. However, this option might save you a lot more if you're prone to overspending during your shopping trips.