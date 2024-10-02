Ever Wonder Why Costco Doesn't Label Its Aisles?
If you've ever shopped at Costco more than once, you've probably experienced the confusion of suddenly discovering that the layout of the store has changed slightly. This is no accident — Costco is known for its frequent product rearrangements, but the numbered signs at the end of each aisle aren't helpful on their own. The absence of detailed aisle labels in the warehouse makes it easier to switch things up without customers becoming too reliant on a set layout. These changes are part of Costco's "treasure hunt" experience, designed to encourage customers to explore the store and discover new or unexpected products.
One of Costco's key strategies is placing commonly bought items and household staples, like toilet paper or milk, toward the back of the store. This layout encourages shoppers to wander through other sections, potentially discovering more products worth purchasing along the way. The approach seems to be working — Costco's loyal members appreciate the variety and enjoy the thrill of finding something unexpected with each visit. Even as other wholesale clubs remain competitive with traditional superstores, Costco continues to come out on top with consistently strong membership numbers, thanks to its carefully curated selection of products. The retailer is selective about what it stocks, ensuring high quality across the board. Boasting a stellar reputation, its Kirkland brand in particular is a fan-favorite for its consistent value.
Outsmarting the Costco maze
Unfortunately, there's no map for Costco aisles and the numbers at the ends of them won't be much help. However, there are still ways to make your shopping trip smoother, even if you have to do a little hunting to find everything on your list. Avoid any common Costco mistakes like going during peak times when the store is most crowded or shopping hungry. Opt for less busy times when possible and at least have a snack before you shop — even if you plan to hit the food court after. Setting yourself up for shopping success before you go can help you avoid getting lost hunting for treasures or distracted by something you don't actually need.
If you're looking for specific items, you can also check Costco's website beforehand to see if they're in stock. That way, you'll know if it's worth searching for them in-store. Also, keep in mind that while some sections are generally well-supplied, even staple items like paper towels and toilet paper can sell out unexpectedly.
Finally, if you just need a few items and you don't trust yourself to brave the maze, Costco members get free same-day delivery through Instacart. Consider having a shopper grab only the items you need, though, as you'll pay extra fees plus a tip. However, this option might save you a lot more if you're prone to overspending during your shopping trips.