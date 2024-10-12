Does Costco Lose Money On The $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken?

There are a few constants in life: death, taxes, and the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken. In 2023 alone, the members-only wholesale club sold 137 million of the bagged birds. Fans of the product have noted its delicious taste, juicy texture, and irresistibly low price point. But with all of its appeal, does Costco actually make money on the popular birds, especially considering how cheap they are? The answer is no, Costco does not make money on the rotisserie chickens. In fact, in 2015, Richard A. Galanti, the company's former CFO, noted that Costco was more than eager to give up "$30 million, $40 million a year on gross margin" to keep the product at its current price point (via CNN). However, there's no public documentation on the exact financial losses taken on by keeping the chicken cheap.

All the same, it does seem clear that Costco's rotisserie chickens are sold below market value and their price certainly hasn't kept up with inflation. So, if those spinning birds aren't exactly raking in a big profit for the company, why does Costco insist on selling the birds at such a loss? This is because the retailer's rotisserie chickens are what is known as a "loss leader," which actually brings in a big profit for the wholesale club, just not in a traditional way.