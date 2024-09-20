The Beer Tradition That Always Signals The Start Of Oktoberfest

Often regarded as the biggest beer festival in the world, Munich's Oktoberfest is an international magnet for aficionados of traditional German brews like Kölsches and pilsners (or just for anybody who likes a bustling festive atmosphere). But at the start of the festival — usually in late September, not October, to take advantage of warmer weather — you won't be able to get your hands on a beer until one specific ceremony takes place.

Oktoberfest traditionally kicks off on a Saturday, and guests can enter the Theresienwiese (the festival site, sometimes called the "Wiesn") from 9 a.m., and enjoy traditional foods like bratwurst and gingerbread hearts, as well as nonalcoholic beverages. But for beer, they have to wait until noon, at which time Munich's mayor taps the first keg of the festival. There's a whole process here: It takes place in the Schottenhamel Festhalle, Oktoberfest's largest tent, named for the family who created stronger-than-average Oktoberfest beer. In recent years, 2024 included, mayor Dieter Reiter (pictured above) has had the honors: The job requires him to hammer in a tap, and pour a one-liter glass (called a "mass") of beer. He hands this over to Bavaria's premier — equivalent to a state governor – shouting out the phrase "O'zapft is," meaning "it is tapped." This phrase comes from the Bavarian dialect of German; in standard German, it would be "es ist angezapft." Then a gun salute happens at the base of a major statue on the festival site, alerting all the other beer tents that they can start pouring.

