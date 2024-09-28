What Type Of Brew Is An Oktoberfest Beer?

Through August and September and into October, you'll probably see beer on the store shelves labeled Oktoberfest. The beer's name comes from the Oktoberfest Volksfest held in Munich, Germany every year. Dating back to 1811, the festival runs for about two and a half weeks, ending just a little way into October. Various images of what Oktoberfest means as an event have entered the cultural zeitgeist with images of people in lederhosen and carrying around beer steins. In those images, the beer is probably more notable for its quantity than its quality, but there's a rich history behind the brewing of Oktoberfest beers.

At the Oktoberfest in Munich, you will find two types of beer that can be considered Oktoberfest brews: festbiers and märzens. Märzen beer originally came from the Bavarian region in Germany. It is an amber lager that is brewed in March (Märzen being German for the month of March) and then aged until the festival. The festbiers are also German lagers but they tend to be golden and have a stronger malt note than the Märzens.