What German Beers Are Typically Served At Oktoberfest?

While most libationists know the simple difference between light and dark beer, more specific styles of this bubbly beverage can be much more elusive. For example, what exactly is an Oktoberfest beer? It can really only be one of two things. One, it can be a brew crafted especially for the Oktoberfest festival in Germany. And two, it can be beers brewed in the same style as those special batches and sold on grocery store shelves.

The Oktoberfest celebration takes place annually in Munich, Germany from the end of September to the beginning of October. While imbibers come from all over the world to experience this massive festival, only six Munich-based breweries can serve beer here. Those breweries are Augustiner, Munich's oldest brewery, Paulaner, Spaten, Hofbrau, known from the famous Hofbräuhaus, Hacker-Pschorr, and Lowenbrau.

Now, these breweries have to follow certain rules when crafting beer for the Oktoberfest. Firstly, each brew has to have a minimum alcohol content of 6% (or 13.5% Stammwürze), it must feature minimal ingredients such as barley, hops, and water, and the beer must also be brewed in Munich. While the flavor of each drink will vary, most will resemble a typical German lager such as a Dortmunder and lend a crisp, clean taste.

