Not Sure What Beer To Pair With Your Meal? Follow This Easy Advice

Pairing alcohol with food is an art form. When it comes to wine, most people know the basics: the best reds with hearty meats, whites with seafood or chicken. But what about beer? Just ask Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard award winner and host — with Guinness – of the Lovely Day In Brooklyn block party taking place on August 24 in Williamsburg's Domino Park.

His New York City restaurant Tatiana draws on his West African, Caribbean, and Bronx-born roots, serving dishes like spicy Jamaican-style escovitch fish, soulful braised oxtail, or short ribs that channel both pastrami and suya. It's the kind of food that can be expertly paired with wine yet is just about perfect alongside a cold beer, not least because of its spiciness.

Thanks to his culinary experience, Onwuachi has some general guidelines to follow if you're pairing beer with food — Afro-Caribbean or otherwise. Firstly, he notes that the general beer pairing rules follow a similar pattern to those for wine pairing. "Pay attention to how it's going to eat together," says Onwuachi. "If you're having a light beer, keep lighter foods in mind; similarly, if you're having a dark beer, keep more rich foods in mind." There's some flexibility, though: If you pay attention to the fat content, you can get a bit more experimental with your pairing. "You can pair a light fish with a dark stout, for example, but it should be more heavy or rich, in fat, to stand up to it," he notes.

