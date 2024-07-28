The Key Ingredient That Makes Beer Bitter

In today's ever-evolving craft beer market, brews constantly surprise with innovative new flavors. From farmhouse ales made with foraged ingredients to imperial stouts aged in spirit barrels available, it feels like possible beer palates have no bounds. Yet for much of the existence of brewing — soon after beer was likely invented as a mistake — the flavor has been derived from only a handful of ingredients.

Beer's taste comes together through a blend of malts, yeast, and hops. While each ingredient contributes in flavor, the hops in particular deliver an aromatic hit. Hops are full of various acids and oils, many of which contribute bitterness. Bitterness is a flavor note strongly intertwined with beer — for some, a selling point of the booze — and especially prominent in styles like IPAs, barley wines, and strong ales.

Hops aren't only the key to bitterness, though. They also play a part in the overall flavor construction of all beers. The taste of hops contrasts with the sweetness of malts, thereby strengthening the drink's flavor and body. When someone says a beer tastes hobby, they're usually referring to all those factors, not just bitterness. There are no beers crafted without hops, so even if a bitter flavor isn't discernible in a particular brew, those flavored hop compounds are nevertheless involved.

