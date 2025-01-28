What Does IBU Mean For Beer?

Whether you love or hate bitter beer, or fall somewhere in the middle, IBU is helpful brewing terminology to understand when choosing your favorite brewski. IBU, which stands for International Bitterness Units, is, simply put, a scale used to measure how bitter a specific beer is. In general, the higher the amount of IBUs in a beer, the more bitterness it has. Some craft beers will have the IBUs listed on the label, however, you won't necessarily find it listed on every bottle or can of beer you drink and may have to do some digging on the manufacturer's website to find it.

As most beer drinkers might guess, IPAs (India pale ales) typically have more IBUs and are known for their bitterness, a boon for cooking, as IPAs brings an earthier flavor than other beers. American India pale ales generally have a range of 55 to 70 IBUs (Dogfish Head's 60 Minute IPA, for instance, has 60 IBUs). Compare this to commercial lagers which have a typical range of 5 to 10 IBUs (Miller Lite is rated 10 IBUs). However, it's important to note that there are other nuances beyond IBUs that determine the bitterness of a beer. For instance, beers with high IBUs may have other components — like a higher malt content — that balance out the bitterness and make it taste sweeter than expected.