Turn Pumpkin Pie Into A Delicious Martini With Just 4 Ingredients

Since there are only those four predominant ingredients in the pumpkin pie martini, whipping it up is actually pretty straightforward — however, there are ways you can improve certain ingredients and even make some alterations to really amp up the autumn vibes. In terms of making the drink, you just add those four ingredients into a shaker and shake the mixture with ice. The concoction promises to be somewhat viscous and foamy on account of the puree and the half and half, so you may need to be generously open with your strainer when you pour it. Oh, and if you're using martini glasses or otherwise serving the cocktail "up" (i.e. without ice in the glass), then chill your glass before starting.

Using a graham cracker rim is such a great upgrade that it's tempting to call it practically mandatory. Simply rim the glass with some kind of adhesive (maple syrup is an excellent option, but you just know that caramel makes pumpkin pie even better too), and then get that glass acquainted with those crumbs. In terms of other alterations, you could pump up the freshness of your drink by making some pumpkin puree yourself, and you could also play around with spices. There's the option to use individual spices like ginger and clove if you want (tweaking their ratios in the drink to your liking), but, of course, the surprisingly historic pumpkin spice is all-in-one. Cinnamon, nutmeg — it's all in play, and you might just be sipping these martinis all fall long.