Pumpkin Pie Is Great, But Caramel Makes It Even Better

Adding caramel to your pumpkin pie is going to help you bring a showstopping dish to the dinner table this year. But you don't have to stop at the caramel. There are so many options you may have to make two or three pumpkin pies just to try all the ones you like.

Caramel and chocolate are a classic pairing, and no one will complain about a drizzle of each. If you're looking for something creamier, try a caramel made from sweetened condensed milk (aka dulce de leche) paired with coffee beans covered in rich chocolate — a common and caffeinated caramel combination. And hosts who are short on time can spruce up a grocery store pumpkin pie with a fluffy meringue on top of a surprise layer of caramel or top a layer of marshmallow fluff with caramel chips or crushed pecan pralines. Speaking of pecans, since anything salty and crunchy makes caramel taste all the better, you can even spike your crust with crushed nuts or popcorn.

Because caramel is so multifaceted, pumpkin pie can be a year-round treat to anyone who loves it enough to make it. In fact, why not start experimenting now so you'll be ready for your next holiday get-together?