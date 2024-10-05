Transform Pumpkin Beer Into A Fall-Inspired Cocktail With One Ingredient
When sweater weather rolls around, it's time to put down the margarita and pick up a tasty fall beverage instead — one sip of a pumpkin beer, and you'll be ready to trade the flip-flops in for flannel. However, after having a few seasonal brews, you might feel the need to switch things up. You can easily turn your pumpkin beer into a yummy, fall-inspired cocktail with the addition of one ingredient: vanilla vodka.
To make an uncomplicated, delicious vanilla pumpkin cocktail, simply pour a shot of vanilla-flavored vodka into a cocktail glass, then add your favorite pumpkin beer. The spices in the pumpkin ale pair perfectly with the sweetness of the vanilla booze. Bear in mind that the vodka increases the alcohol content, so you won't be able to knock them back as you might a regular beer. With a few additional ingredients, you can upgrade your fall beer cocktail to make it extra special for you and your guests.
Fun ways to upgrade your pumpkin ale cocktail
An easy way to boost the tastiness of your vanilla pumpkin cocktail is to add a sugar rim. Add a pumpkin spice rim to your fall cocktail by dipping your glass in a simple mixture of pumpkin spice and sugar. Or, dress up your glasses with tasty pre-made cocktail sugar, such as Rokz Caramel Vanilla Cocktail Sugar or Barrel Roll Bar Essentials Fall Cocktail Rimmers.
To make a perfect sugar rim for your beer cocktail, you'll need a cocktail glass, a flat plate or shallow bowl, a liquid to help the sugar stick to the glass, and a sugar mixture. Simple syrup, honey, caramel, or chocolate sauce are great options for sugar-rim liquids. You can also try using plain water, which you can apply with a sponge or paper towel. After coating the glass rim in the liquid, dip it in the sugar-filled plate or bowl and give it a twist. You can also hold it at an angle to coat a larger portion of the outside of the glass.
Another option for spicing up your vanilla vodka pumpkin beer is to mix in some apple cider. For a boozier drink, use hard apple cider. Or, turn your drink into a pumpkin Moscow mule by incorporating ginger beer. If you're not a vodka fan, incorporate gin into your favorite fall cocktail. You can make a pumpkin gin mule made with gin, ginger beer, pumpkin pie puree, and lime juice.