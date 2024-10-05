Transform Pumpkin Beer Into A Fall-Inspired Cocktail With One Ingredient

When sweater weather rolls around, it's time to put down the margarita and pick up a tasty fall beverage instead — one sip of a pumpkin beer, and you'll be ready to trade the flip-flops in for flannel. However, after having a few seasonal brews, you might feel the need to switch things up. You can easily turn your pumpkin beer into a yummy, fall-inspired cocktail with the addition of one ingredient: vanilla vodka.

To make an uncomplicated, delicious vanilla pumpkin cocktail, simply pour a shot of vanilla-flavored vodka into a cocktail glass, then add your favorite pumpkin beer. The spices in the pumpkin ale pair perfectly with the sweetness of the vanilla booze. Bear in mind that the vodka increases the alcohol content, so you won't be able to knock them back as you might a regular beer. With a few additional ingredients, you can upgrade your fall beer cocktail to make it extra special for you and your guests.