Hot Honey Is The Drizzle Of Sweet Heat Your Coleslaw Is Begging For

We think it's about time coleslaw made a comeback because, let's be honest, it doesn't always have the best reputation. It can be a bit of a soggy and sad afterthought on the side of a more exciting plate, but really, all it needs is a little spark to turn it from side dish to something unforgettable. We think hot honey could be exactly what it's needed this whole time.

Think about it: Just one quick drizzle of hot honey changes the whole vibe of coleslaw. Suddenly, it's crispy and fiery with just enough sweetness to balance out the tang while the heat of the chili cuts through the creamy one-note mayo. The best part is hot honey doesn't overwhelm the classic flavors of coleslaw, or even tries to reinvent them. Instead, hot honey lifts coleslaw up, keeping it the same and yet somehow more dynamic. All it takes is a spoonful tossed into the coleslaw dressing before mixing it with the filling, or even a swirl on top of the final product, to pull it off perfectly. It's one of many simple ways to elevate your coleslaw, but it may be our favorite yet.