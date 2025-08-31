Hot Honey Is The Drizzle Of Sweet Heat Your Coleslaw Is Begging For
We think it's about time coleslaw made a comeback because, let's be honest, it doesn't always have the best reputation. It can be a bit of a soggy and sad afterthought on the side of a more exciting plate, but really, all it needs is a little spark to turn it from side dish to something unforgettable. We think hot honey could be exactly what it's needed this whole time.
Think about it: Just one quick drizzle of hot honey changes the whole vibe of coleslaw. Suddenly, it's crispy and fiery with just enough sweetness to balance out the tang while the heat of the chili cuts through the creamy one-note mayo. The best part is hot honey doesn't overwhelm the classic flavors of coleslaw, or even tries to reinvent them. Instead, hot honey lifts coleslaw up, keeping it the same and yet somehow more dynamic. All it takes is a spoonful tossed into the coleslaw dressing before mixing it with the filling, or even a swirl on top of the final product, to pull it off perfectly. It's one of many simple ways to elevate your coleslaw, but it may be our favorite yet.
How to make hot honey sing in every slaw
Once you've got hot honey in the picture, coleslaw becomes the wildcard at the cookout, gaining a warmth and depth that no one can get enough of. You could stick to a classic cabbage and carrot coleslaw, although fruit-heavy slaws (such as ones with pineapple or apple mixed in) can also find new dimension when cut through with a little spice and sweetness. Whether you have a jar on hand that you found at a local farmers market or you want to experiment with a homemade hot honey recipe, there are no limits to what kind of slaw you try this out on.
The best thing about hot honey coleslaw is how versatile this otherwise forgettable side dish can become. Bring it to a barbecue and it elevates any burger; add it to tacos and suddenly there's a whole new take on some added crunchy texture; or throw it on an ordinary lunch to make it unforgettable — especially when added to the best sandwiches to top with coleslaw, such as a Reuben or crispy fried chicken. We promise, once you've tasted it, plain coleslaw just doesn't cut it anymore.