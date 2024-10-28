Give Your Grilled Cheese An Instant Upgrade With One Elite Ingredient

A grilled cheese is a timeless sandwich that foodies have been enjoying from their youth well into adulthood. But as it turns out, you've been making your grilled cheese wrong this whole time. Okay, maybe not giant-F-on-your-midterm-paper wrong, but you've definitely been sleeping on making a sticky, delicious, hot honey-infused grilled cheese.

Hot honey takes the delicate, floral, and sweet taste of honey and smacks it with a chili pepper-tinted uppercut that transforms its entire profile. At once sweet and spicy, this balanced condiment was made for flavor fanatics. And although grilled cheese is one of those formative provisions that shape our love for good food, its flavor can be one-dimensional.

A grilled cheese is rich and creamy but often lacks depth, making hot honey a secret weapon for reimagining and diversifying this timeless sandwich. Beyond improving its flavor, hot honey also adds moisture to a crispy grilled cheese, ensuring a dynamic mouthfeel that walks the line between crunchy, creamy, and silky.

The best part of this simple grilled cheese upgrade is that it requires little effort. Simply drizzle hot honey atop a cheesy slice of buttered bread before adding the second slice, flipping it, and grilling to perfection.