9 Restaurant Chains With The Best Customer Service, According To Reviews

Everyone has their favorite restaurant chain. For some, it's the food that keeps them coming back, but for others, it's customer service. Even if the food is not that great or maybe it's mediocre, people will return to a restaurant that has staff that is friendly and kind. Perhaps servers who remember your name and/or your order. Who make you feel special, even if it's the first time that you've been there. As someone who has been in the trenches of the service world (aka a server), customer service is a big part of the job and one that can bring in a mountain of tips or diffuse hairy situations. It can also build relationships with regulars that are often fun and fulfilling.

But which restaurant chains have the best customer service? This is a tricky question to answer. Sure, there are reports and lists, like the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which releases studies each year. However, customer service can vary from location to location, even within the same chain.

So, we dug deep into social media, forums, reviews, articles, and studies to find out which chains in the U.S. are known for their customer service and who have made it an important part of their operations. This is not to say that none of these restaurants have ever had a negative review of customer service (again, it varies and it's subjective), but they are chains that overall had more positive things about their customer service than negative.