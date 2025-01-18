Papa Johns Is Struggling: How It Plans To Make A Comeback

A third of Americans have reported reducing how often they eat at restaurants in 2024, including both dine-in and fast-food restaurants. Fast food has always been considered an affordable way to eat a hot burger or slice of pizza, but even popular chains like Papa John's have felt the effects of reduced customer spending. This year, the company saw an overall 3% decline in revenue, while all stores open for at least a year experienced a 6% reduction in sales (Restaurant Business).

It's been a hard year for restaurants — big names, including Red Lobster and TGI Friday's, have filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Outside of Papa John's, fast-food chains, such as KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, and Burger King, have also reported lower sales this year. Customers are spending less at restaurants because it's more expensive to eat outside the home – restaurant prices have increased a shocking 30% in the past 5 years (FRED Economic Data).

This spike in restaurant prices might seem like restaurants price gouging customers, but they're really passing down increased costs on their end. Since 2020 and the pandemic, a wide variety of factors have caused restaurants to raise their prices to turn a profit, including rising labor costs, supply chain shortages, and increased rent. With these uncontrollable external factors at play, restaurants like Papa John's must innovate from the inside.