Arby's Has Its Haters, But 2 Celeb Chefs Say It's Underrated Gold
Arby's is a fast food chain that is constantly roasted on social media and considered the butt of the joke in pop culture, typically poking fun at the restaurant's questionable appeal (to put it nicely). While it has struggled to win over fast food fans, two chefs, Kristen Kish and Justin Sutherland, consider it underrated gold.
When Mashed talked to Kristen Kish, she surprisingly expressed her love for Arby's: "My favorite fast food always is Arby's... chicken fingers and curly fries are by far the greatest fast food I think that is out there." It's a controversial answer, that's for sure, and it might even ruffle some foodies' feathers. But you know what? To each their own. And as he told 92.9 The Beat, Justin Sutherland is into the criticized (and perhaps misunderstood) fast food chain for its roast beef and cheddar, which he especially likes digging into after a night of drinking. After all, there's nothing like a good, comforting meal to nurse your post-party regret. It might even be better than drinking coffee for your hangover.
While Arby's has its fair share of misses, this now chef-approved chain also has its own hits. It may lack the appeal and devoted following of its flashier counterparts, but Arby's might hold a candle to them in the variety department. Case closed.
Why Arby's deserves a second chance
Love it or hate it, Arby's has just won back some credibility thanks to the two chefs. For one, folks looking to bulk up might be fascinated by its wide range of proteins, including chicken, roast beef, corned beef, and turkey. This is something not a lot of fast food chains can boast about. It helps that it doesn't skimp on the serving, too, making each filling meal well worth the buck. The towering half-pound roast beef, for instance, spins its bestseller into a jaw-stretcher. You're definitely spoiled with choices, variety, and servings.
Arby's is quite reminiscent of a deli joint with its meaty offerings, but it also has gyros, mozzarella sticks, and curly fries that set it apart. Its seasonal menu also feels well thought out, making occasional visits as exciting as the last. So don't write off this unfairly criticized joint just yet. Polish up on some clever hacks for ordering at Arby's and give it another shot — your new fast food favorite might just be waiting for you.
