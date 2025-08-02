Arby's Has Its Haters, But 2 Celeb Chefs Say It's Underrated Gold

Arby's is a fast food chain that is constantly roasted on social media and considered the butt of the joke in pop culture, typically poking fun at the restaurant's questionable appeal (to put it nicely). While it has struggled to win over fast food fans, two chefs, Kristen Kish and Justin Sutherland, consider it underrated gold.

When Mashed talked to Kristen Kish, she surprisingly expressed her love for Arby's: "My favorite fast food always is Arby's... chicken fingers and curly fries are by far the greatest fast food I think that is out there." It's a controversial answer, that's for sure, and it might even ruffle some foodies' feathers. But you know what? To each their own. And as he told 92.9 The Beat, Justin Sutherland is into the criticized (and perhaps misunderstood) fast food chain for its roast beef and cheddar, which he especially likes digging into after a night of drinking. After all, there's nothing like a good, comforting meal to nurse your post-party regret. It might even be better than drinking coffee for your hangover.

While Arby's has its fair share of misses, this now chef-approved chain also has its own hits. It may lack the appeal and devoted following of its flashier counterparts, but Arby's might hold a candle to them in the variety department. Case closed.