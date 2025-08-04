Are LongHorn's Steaks Fresh Or Frozen?
LongHorn Steakhouse gained popularity through its affordable steak options, but with competitors like Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, the chain has to ensure quality that keeps customers coming back. As a result, LongHorn never serves frozen steaks. All steaks are fresh when they go to the grill.
The chain stands by its method of taking "no shortcuts," advertising it as a selling point on its website. While it's unclear exactly where LongHorn gets its steaks from today and whether all of the meat comes from the same supplier, the chain's parent company, Darden, did name Sysco Specialty Meat Companies as a supplier for over 1,500 restaurants back in 2015 and named them as LongHorn's meat supplier at the time, praising the meat company for its consistency and high quality. According to Reddit, customers who dine at affordable steak chains seem to like LongHorn's quality, too, with one user adding they "used to cook there" and still use some of the chain's recipes.
What is the best steak at LongHorn Steakhouse?
If you haven't tried LongHorn and aren't sure what to order, Chowhound suggests the Outlaw Ribeye in our list of LongHorn's steaks ranked worst to best. We love its marbling — just the right amount — as well as the fact that it's cooked on the bone, which keeps it tender and juicy. In terms of what steaks on the menu to skip, we suggest avoiding the Renegade Sirloin, which is a generally tougher steak cut and reflected in its price tag as the menu's least expensive steak.
Customers who have dined at LongHorn seem to enjoy the meat's seasoning and the way the steaks are cooked. One Reddit user posted a photo of the ribeye, noting that it only cost $25 but was "one of the best steaks I've ever had." Another user wrote, "Longhorn is the best 'cheap' steakhouse [in my opinion] for sure." While some reviewers do suggest avoiding certain LongHorn menu items, it seems that the chain's fresh, never frozen steaks are worth trying, even for steak connoisseurs.