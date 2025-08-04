Are LongHorn's Steaks Fresh Or Frozen?

LongHorn Steakhouse gained popularity through its affordable steak options, but with competitors like Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, the chain has to ensure quality that keeps customers coming back. As a result, LongHorn never serves frozen steaks. All steaks are fresh when they go to the grill.

The chain stands by its method of taking "no shortcuts," advertising it as a selling point on its website. While it's unclear exactly where LongHorn gets its steaks from today and whether all of the meat comes from the same supplier, the chain's parent company, Darden, did name Sysco Specialty Meat Companies as a supplier for over 1,500 restaurants back in 2015 and named them as LongHorn's meat supplier at the time, praising the meat company for its consistency and high quality. According to Reddit, customers who dine at affordable steak chains seem to like LongHorn's quality, too, with one user adding they "used to cook there" and still use some of the chain's recipes.