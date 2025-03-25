Where Does Culver's Source Its Beef From?

Sometimes, all that's on your mind is biting into a big, juicy burger slathered in a unique condiment, such as bacon-tomato jam or sriracha mayo, that's topped with ooey-gooey American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. From McDonald's to Smashburger, there are several fast food chains to consider grabbing a burger from in the United States. If you are in the Midwest, you probably opt for a signature ButterBurger from Culver's. The restaurant carries Andrew Zimmern's favorite fast food burger, although Chowhound has declared that it does not live up to Shake Shack. But when you're thinking about how tasty a meal is going to be, you may forget to consider what it is made of.

In 2018, Culver's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bonner and Vice President of Supply Chain Greg Schneider said at a conference that the chain gets most of its beef from three suppliers. The beef is then taken to eight distribution centers and transported to its various locations. The chain has maintained a close relationship with the beef industry, even working with certain beef producers for over 20 years. The company's usage of multiple suppliers is due to its high demand. At the time, Bonner explained that Culver's needs roughly 6,000 heads of cattle a week to supply its 615 restaurants, which works out to about 20 million pounds of beef a year. The number of Culver's has since grown to over 1,000.