Chick-Fil-A's 3 Main Spices That Give Its Chicken That Iconic Flavor

For fans of fast food, almost nothing sparks as much joy as a trip to the Chick-fil-A drive thru. Known for its signature juicy, crispy sandwich with a massive following, this chicken chain has a leg up on the competition thanks to a unique seasoning blend that makes everyone want to "Eat Mor Chikin." But if you don't live in a state that has many Chick-fil-A locations, like Texas, you don't have to pull up Google Maps and pack an overnight bag to get a fix. While the actual chicken seasoning recipe and its proportions are a closely guarded secret, at least a few of the main spices are easy to figure out with a little internet sleuthing if you want to make a similar sandwich at home. For a truly authentic dupe, black pepper, paprika, and mustard are a must.

If you're ready to take your home chicken-making skills to the next level, however, you might be surprised to learn that the big three spices aren't in the breading. Instead, they're added to the brining solution used to season the chicken before it's cooked. Let's explore how Chick-fil-A uses spices to build flavor in its sandwiches.