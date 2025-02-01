With its consistent quality, quick service, and seemingly endless options for customization, Starbucks may seem like a no-brainer when it comes to stopping by for your morning cup of joe or an afternoon pick-me-up. Where else can you adjust each ingredient, order from the app, and have your drink in hand in just a few minutes? But whether you're in the mood for a luscious, dessert-like Frappuccino, want a warm and comforting Medicine Ball to stave off the winter chill, or have a craving for one of those delicious pastries, there are a few tips and tricks that could make your next stop at the coffee chain even better.

Below are 10 secrets of Starbucks you'll wish you knew sooner. So, the next time you swing through the drive-thru or pop in for a beverage, keep all this information in mind. It might just save you some money, protect your taste buds, or encourage you to switch up your go-to coffee order for something new.