10 Secrets Of Starbucks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
With its consistent quality, quick service, and seemingly endless options for customization, Starbucks may seem like a no-brainer when it comes to stopping by for your morning cup of joe or an afternoon pick-me-up. Where else can you adjust each ingredient, order from the app, and have your drink in hand in just a few minutes? But whether you're in the mood for a luscious, dessert-like Frappuccino, want a warm and comforting Medicine Ball to stave off the winter chill, or have a craving for one of those delicious pastries, there are a few tips and tricks that could make your next stop at the coffee chain even better.
Below are 10 secrets of Starbucks you'll wish you knew sooner. So, the next time you swing through the drive-thru or pop in for a beverage, keep all this information in mind. It might just save you some money, protect your taste buds, or encourage you to switch up your go-to coffee order for something new.
There are more than three drink sizes
Tall. Grande. Venti. Everyone knows about the coffee chain's unique names for small, medium, and large beverages. But did you know that Starbucks actually has three more size options to choose from?
The 12-ounce Tall finds an aptly named counterpart in the 8-ounce Short. This size is reserved for hot drinks and can only support those that contain a single shot of espresso and a small amount of steamed milk or water, depending on what beverage you go for. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the 30-ounce Trenta. It's for iced beverages only, and it is a whopping 10 ounces larger than the cups used for hot Venti beverages and 6 ounces larger than the Ventis used for iced drinks.
While you might find yourself in need of a Short or a Trenta, the 3-ounce Demi is the Starbucks beverage size you're least likely to spot in the wild unless you're one to go for straight espresso. The Demi is just big enough for a shot or two of espresso (or a dollop of whipped cream for your furry friend), and it'll be handed to you in an itty-bitty cup.
The blonde roast has more caffeine than the dark roast
When you order the dark roast from Starbucks, that bold, rich flavor might lead you to believe it's chock-full of caffeine, especially compared to the lighter-tasting blonde roast. The stronger the coffee flavor, the bigger the boost of energy, right? Not necessarily.
The shorter roasting period of the blonde roast not only lends itself to a brighter, more acidic cup of joe, but it also results in a higher caffeine content. Drop in your neighborhood Starbucks for a Grande Veranda Blend blonde roast, and you'll be taking in about 360 milligrams of caffeine. If you opt for the same size in a dark roast, it'll only have around 260 milligrams of caffeine.
It's important to note that beyond the roast you choose, preparation can also play a role in how much caffeine is in your coffee. If you're feeling groggy, don't bother asking your barista to brew you a cup with an extra scoop of the grounds. That extra caffeine you think you're getting is actually a common myth about coffee too many people believe.
The Medicine Ball isn't actually all that medicinal
If you've come down with a cold, it might be tempting to pick up a honey citrus mint tea, aka the Medicine Ball, at Starbucks. And while the hot beverage might feel comforting, it's not really doing a whole lot in terms of curing that sickness.
Even though Starbucks baristas wish you would stop calling it the Medicine Ball, it does offer a few benefits for folks who are feeling under the weather. It'll provide fluids, a touch of honey (good for a sore throat), and a bit of vitamin C, but the perks stop there. Made with citrus mint tea, peach tea, hot water, honey, and steamed lemonade, this drink doesn't have any ingredients that will cure your cold. Plus, the Grande size carries a whopping 30 grams of sugar. For a little more control with the sugar level, you can make the Medicine Ball at home.
This drink has been on the regular menu as honey citrus mint tea since 2017. Before that, the Medicine Ball was originally a secret menu item, like the Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate, which is perfect for pumpkin spice lovers who don't need the extra caffeine.
Some locations will turn their oven off early
Got a sweet tooth and need to nibble on a blueberry streusel muffin? Do you have a hankering for some of those oh-so-savory egg bites? Whatever you're craving, make sure you don't order it too late in the day. While the coffee giant has been known to sell out of certain food items, you also need to consider whether the oven will even be on to heat them.
It varies by location, but your neighborhood Starbucks might choose to shut its oven off early. Stores that contain only a single oven might power it down around an hour before closing time to allow it to fully cool before cleaning it. So, if you stop by 10 minutes before the baristas lock up in hopes of snagging a warm chocolate croissant, you might be out of luck. And everyone knows that a room-temperature chocolate croissant just doesn't hit the same as an ooey-gooey one straight from the countertop oven.
The coffee used in Frappuccinos isn't the same as other beverages
If you've ever thought that the coffee in your Frappuccino doesn't quite taste the same as what's in your non-blended beverages, you're not losing your mind. Though the crazy amounts of sugar in Frappuccinos could certainly account for some of that flavor variability, the frozen drinks actually do contain an entirely different kind of coffee.
Frappuccinos are made with the Frappuccino Roast -– what one Reddit user and Starbucks employee calls a "concentrated powdered instant coffee." A fresh shot of espresso would melt the ice in a Frappuccino, thus altering the beverage's texture. The Frappuccino Roast is used because it still lends that coffee flavor and caffeine kick but keeps the ice intact. Also worth noting is that the amount of caffeine in a Starbucks Frappuccino varies depending on which flavor you order.
You can actually modify the amount of coffee you're getting in your Frappuccino by adjusting the number of pumps in the Starbucks app, or by asking your barista about it if you're ordering at the counter or in the drive-thru. If you're still in the mood for a blended beverage but also want some espresso, go for the Espresso Frappuccino –- it's the only one that's made with real espresso rather than the Frappuccino Roast.
The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and Java Chip Frappuccino are nearly identical
Speaking of Frappuccinos, there are two on the Starbucks menu that are nearly identical -– the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Java Chip Frappuccino. If you take a look at the ingredients list, you'll see that each contains three scoops of the Frappuccino Chips, three pumps of the Frappuccino Roast, three pumps of mocha sauce, whole milk, and whipped cream. The only difference in the ingredients? The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino has, of course, the chocolate cookie crumble topping.
There's one other distinction, and that's the construction. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos have a layer of whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumble at the bottom as well as the top. The Java Chip Frappuccino doesn't have that whipped cream base.
So, if you've got a hankering for a Mocha Cookie Crumble but aren't fond of the topping, don't just order it without the cookie crumble. Go for the Java Chip Frappuccino -– it'll save you some money.
Order your hot beverage at kids' temperature if you want to drink it right away
Everyone has burned their tongue on a beverage they were eager to taste, but you can avoid that problem at Starbucks. If you're in a hurry or simply don't have the patience to let your beverage cool down before sipping it, try ordering your hot drink at "kids' temperature." Your beverage will be served at 130 degrees Fahrenheit –- 30 degrees cooler than the standard drink temperature and perfectly drinkable.
Beyond saving your taste buds from a bit of pain, there's another reason why you should order your Starbucks coffee at kids' temperature. A coffee beverage that's too hot will affect the aroma and flavor of the beverage, while one at kids' temperature will better showcase that irresistible coffee smell and taste. So next time you take a trip to your neighborhood Starbucks, try asking for that lower temperature. That way, you can savor the richness and get to sipping as soon as the barista hands you your drink.
The refill policy is one you should be taking advantage of
Those who use the coffee chain as a place to work remotely, catch up with friends, or just enjoy a cup of joe, should all be taking advantage of the refill policy -– it's one of the most genius ordering hacks at Starbucks.
Starbucks Rewards members can score a free refill of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, but there are a few things to be aware of when you go to get your second cup. For one, you need to scan the in-app member barcode prior to purchasing your first beverage. Then, when you approach the barista for your refill, you'll need to scan the barcode once more.
Another thing to note is the location in which you consume your first beverage. You need to drink your first coffee or tea on site in order to get a refill. You can't grab a drink, go for a walk, and come back expecting a top up. Those who use the drive-thru are out of luck, too.
Refreshers have caffeine, and it's more than you might expect
If you're looking to cut out caffeine or want to grab a beverage for your kiddo, Starbucks Refreshers aren't the drinks to snag during your next trip to the coffee chain. While the bright, fruity drinks are certainly a departure from the richness of your go-to coffee order, they will still give you an energy boost.
Exactly how much caffeine is in your Starbucks Refresher? Every Grande Refresher contains between 45 and 55 milligrams of caffeine. And the bigger you go, the more caffeine you'll get. If you're not careful, you could be drinking a beverage with as much caffeine as a cup of joe. So the next time you drop by your local Starbucks for a caffeine-free beverage for you or your kids, go for a lemonade. Like the crème Frappuccinos and steamers, it's one of the many caffeine-free (and low caffeine) Starbucks drinks on the menu.
Your local Starbucks could let you take its used coffee grounds
This one's for the folks with a green thumb: Ask your local Starbucks for its used coffee grounds, and it might just give them to you. The coffee chain launched Grounds For Your Garden way back in 1995. Through the program, Starbucks baristas transfer the used coffee grounds into empty espresso bean bags to pass off to community members looking to nourish their houseplants or backyard flora.
Though Grounds For Your Garden has been around for three decades, not everyone seems to know about it — and not every store participates in the same capacity. While some locations will prominently display the used grounds, others won't hand them off until you ask. If your local Starbucks doesn't publicize its post-brewed pulp, check in with a barista to see if the store has any to share. Try stopping by in the afternoon. If you make that request during the morning rush, the baristas might be too swamped to grab them. Should you secure some spent coffee grounds, incorporate them into the soil. The added nutrients will make for some happy, healthy plants.