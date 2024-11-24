Little Debbie Snacks Are The Ultimate Shortcut For No Bake Cakes
Whether you're a hungry student needing after-school sustenance or an exhausted parent looking for a treat after putting the kids to bed, as the slogan goes, "Little Debbie has a snack for you." But since this beloved brand is nearly 100 years old — first introduced by O.D. McKee in 1933 — consumers may be feeling the need to get creative and change up the presentation of these desserts to keep the childlike joy alive. Thankfully, bakers across the internet have been busy redesigning and frosting the sweets, transforming them into adorable no bake cakes! With just a little bit of frosting and some imagination, knowing how to upgrade your boxed cake mix gets even easier when the cake is ready-made inside the package.
These Little Debbie creations can be assembled by stacking a few of the cakes on top of each other and securing them with frosting. Then, you could even pipe store-bought frosting for your own mini no bake cake.
Dessert ideas using Little Debbie snacks
Back in 1964, Little Debbie launched a series of treats that are still being sold today. Even luckier for fans, those original recipe Swiss Rolls, Nutty Buddy, Raisin Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, and Oatmeal Creme Pies all have an endless amount of potential when it comes to flavor pairings for finished desserts.
Swiss Rolls have become such a hit with customers that Little Debbie released a multitude of flavors including strawberry shortcake and Zebra Cake rolls. Since the standard Swiss Roll features a simple chocolate and creme cake wrapped in a fudge coating, nearly any flavor of frosting will pair beautifully alongside it. Fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups could absolutely experiment with a peanut butter frosting for a delicious and unique take on the Swiss Roll. And during the holiday season, bakers could get creative with Little Debbie's seasonal treats. Similar to the Swiss Roll, the Christmas Tree Cake is a golden cake filled with creme and topped with white frosting. This winning combo can act as a canvas for any other flavor including a peppermint frosting for the perfect winter dessert to bring to a holiday party.