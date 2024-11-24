Little Debbie Snacks Are The Ultimate Shortcut For No Bake Cakes

Whether you're a hungry student needing after-school sustenance or an exhausted parent looking for a treat after putting the kids to bed, as the slogan goes, "Little Debbie has a snack for you." But since this beloved brand is nearly 100 years old — first introduced by O.D. McKee in 1933 — consumers may be feeling the need to get creative and change up the presentation of these desserts to keep the childlike joy alive. Thankfully, bakers across the internet have been busy redesigning and frosting the sweets, transforming them into adorable no bake cakes! With just a little bit of frosting and some imagination, knowing how to upgrade your boxed cake mix gets even easier when the cake is ready-made inside the package.

These Little Debbie creations can be assembled by stacking a few of the cakes on top of each other and securing them with frosting. Then, you could even pipe store-bought frosting for your own mini no bake cake.