The Mix-In Mistake To Avoid With Overnight Oats

One of the many qualities that make overnight oats a breakfast go-to is convenience. "Set and forget" is the motto for an AM grab-and-go meal, and overnight oats are an easy way to pack vital nutrients to kickstart your day. But, for maximum enjoyment, there's more to overnight oats than just the flavorful additions to the mix. Texture is a huge name in the game, and there are key elements to consider to ensure that every bite of overnight oats has a delectable mouthfeel: not too dry, not too mushy, but just right. While combining all the ingredients and letting them meld with one another overnight might seem like a good idea, and what overnight oats are all about, you may want to think again. This seemingly handy hack might also be the culprit behind an unappetizing breakfast experience. While the prolonged soaking makes oats luscious and creamy, it can have an unwelcome effect on certain mix-ins.

Nuts, for example, lose their satisfying crunch, becoming unpleasantly chewy, and toppings like granola and toasted coconut flakes soften, losing their characteristic textural contrast to the creamy oats. On the other hand, fresh fruits like berries and peaches, which contain considerable moisture levels, can also dilute the final result when combined and left to sit overnight. The excess moisture results in an unappetizing soupy solution that would probably do the opposite of getting you charged for the day. On the contrary, nutritious ingredients like flax seeds and chia seeds benefit from soaking and afford a gelatinous texture that not only bulks up your oats with healthy fats but also doesn't compromise the overall texture. Similarly, dried fruits like raisins and apricots will soak up the moisture, becoming plump and juicy, infusing natural sweetness into the overnight oats.