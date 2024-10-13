How To Emulate A Mexican Hot Chocolate With Your Next Starbucks Order

If you're fond of both Mexican cuisine and Starbucks, you'll be pleased to learn you can combine the two to create a cozy, delectable drink you won't be able to put down. While not officially available on the coffee chain's menu, it is possible to use ordering hacks at Starbucks to get a version of a Mexican hot chocolate that even your abuelita would enjoy.

This sweet and spicy drink has evolved throughout the centuries and is made differently throughout Mexico, but some of the most common recipes for it include cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon, and chili powder. Now, you won't find chili powder at Starbucks, but all the other necessary flavors are available. Since you can't just walk up to a barista and order a Mexican hot chocolate, you'll need to know exactly what to add.

Thankfully, a website devoted to secret menu items at Starbucks has spilled the beans. To get a Mexican hot chocolate, you'll need to ask for a tall hot cocoa with soy milk. Request a pump of mocha and a pump of white chocolate (1.5 of each for a grande and 2 for a venti), then 2 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup (3 for a grande and 4 for a venti). Finally, ask the barista to add cinnamon powder to the steaming milk. Although it lacks the spice of a traditional Mexican hot chocolate, this drink really hits the spot — especially on cold days when you're not in the mood for a peppermint hot chocolate.