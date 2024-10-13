How To Emulate A Mexican Hot Chocolate With Your Next Starbucks Order
If you're fond of both Mexican cuisine and Starbucks, you'll be pleased to learn you can combine the two to create a cozy, delectable drink you won't be able to put down. While not officially available on the coffee chain's menu, it is possible to use ordering hacks at Starbucks to get a version of a Mexican hot chocolate that even your abuelita would enjoy.
This sweet and spicy drink has evolved throughout the centuries and is made differently throughout Mexico, but some of the most common recipes for it include cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon, and chili powder. Now, you won't find chili powder at Starbucks, but all the other necessary flavors are available. Since you can't just walk up to a barista and order a Mexican hot chocolate, you'll need to know exactly what to add.
Thankfully, a website devoted to secret menu items at Starbucks has spilled the beans. To get a Mexican hot chocolate, you'll need to ask for a tall hot cocoa with soy milk. Request a pump of mocha and a pump of white chocolate (1.5 of each for a grande and 2 for a venti), then 2 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup (3 for a grande and 4 for a venti). Finally, ask the barista to add cinnamon powder to the steaming milk. Although it lacks the spice of a traditional Mexican hot chocolate, this drink really hits the spot — especially on cold days when you're not in the mood for a peppermint hot chocolate.
How to punch up your Starbucks Mexican hot chocolate
Although a Mexican hot chocolate from Starbucks is good on its own, there are ways you can kick it up a notch. For instance, you can add whipped cream and extra cinnamon on top or cinnamon dolce sprinkles if you're feeling fancy. Depending on your tastes, you can also switch up the number of pumps that go into your drink. Chocoholics might consider adding an extra pump (or several) of mocha for a stronger flavor.
Of course, if you're particularly adventurous, you can also mix in a condiment Starbucks offers as a side for some of its sandwiches: sriracha. While it may sound strange, hot sauce in hot chocolate is a fun fusion of heat and has even inspired unique recipes. After ordering your customized cocoa, ask for a packet of sriracha and stir in just a dab of it at a time. The goal is to add a hint of spice reminiscent of an authentic Mexican hot chocolate, so you don't want to actually taste the sriracha.
Now, if Starbucks brings back its Spicy Refreshers, you could always ask the barista to add some of the chili powder blend used to make them to your Mexican hot chocolate. Unfortunately, unlike some Starbucks menu items worth avoiding, these drinks were removed from menus at the end of spring 2024, so if you want some heat, sriracha is the way to go for now.