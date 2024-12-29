The Secret Menu Starbucks Hot Chocolate Perfect For Pumpkin Spice Lovers
Move over PSL — there's a new seasonal superstar in town. Enter: pumpkin spice hot chocolate, a cozy, velvety masterpiece from Starbucks' not-so-secret menu that's perfect for anyone craving the warm and fuzzies in a cup. Imagine the creamy decadence of the classic hot chocolate chock-full of all the nostalgic flavors of autumn: cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of pumpkin spice. Starbucks' pumpkin spice hot chocolate is the perfect hybrid of autumn and winter, bridging the gap between pumpkin-forward Thanksgiving and the cozy winter months.
While it's not on the official menu, this autumnal treat is easy to order. Start with a hot chocolate as your base, standardly made with mocha sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Then, ask your barista to add two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce. This secret ingredient infuses the drink with the quintessential fall spice blend, turning a simple hot chocolate into a seasonal showstopper. Want the full fall treatment? Ask for pumpkin spice topping on your whipped cream.
If you already think Starbucks' hot chocolate is pretty decadent, the sweetness level of this drink can be adjusted by tweaking the number of pumps. Two pumps of pumpkin sauce in a grande hot chocolate strikes a perfect balance of spice and chocolate, but one less keeps it mild, while adding more will make it dessert-like. Whether you're a PSL devotee or just testing the pumpkin spice waters, this drink is an easy way to savor the season.
Variations, pairings, and pro tips for fall flavor bliss
Pumpkin pie flavor is an addition that only makes hot chocolate better, but it's just the beginning. Ask for pumpkin pie spice topping, cinnamon powder, or caramel drizzle on top of your whipped cream to really up the flavor. For Starbucks mocha fans, adding a shot of espresso will transform this drink into a pumpkin spice mocha, ideal for mornings when you need a caffeine boost with your cozy vibes. Prefer a lighter version? Swap out regular milk for almond or oat milk to bring a subtle nutty flavor into the mix (but don't forget that Starbucks' pumpkin sauce is not dairy-free). Or, if you're a white chocolate fan, add a couple of pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce to a pumpkin spice latte for a semi-chocolatey twist.
Feeling extra indulgent? Pair your pumpkin spice hot chocolate with Starbucks' pumpkin muffin or its classic pumpkin loaf. The combination of pumpkin spice, chocolate, and a soft baked treat is practically the definition of fall comfort food.
Been hitting up Starbucks a little too often? Make this at home by adding a packet of good hot chocolate mix to a homemade pumpkin spice latte, and voila! You're the barista you never knew you needed. Whether you're sipping it while walking through crunchy leaves or enjoying it by a crackling fire, Starbucks' pumpkin spice hot chocolate is your secret weapon for making fall moments even more delicious.