The Secret Menu Starbucks Hot Chocolate Perfect For Pumpkin Spice Lovers

Move over PSL — there's a new seasonal superstar in town. Enter: pumpkin spice hot chocolate, a cozy, velvety masterpiece from Starbucks' not-so-secret menu that's perfect for anyone craving the warm and fuzzies in a cup. Imagine the creamy decadence of the classic hot chocolate chock-full of all the nostalgic flavors of autumn: cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of pumpkin spice. Starbucks' pumpkin spice hot chocolate is the perfect hybrid of autumn and winter, bridging the gap between pumpkin-forward Thanksgiving and the cozy winter months.

While it's not on the official menu, this autumnal treat is easy to order. Start with a hot chocolate as your base, standardly made with mocha sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Then, ask your barista to add two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce. This secret ingredient infuses the drink with the quintessential fall spice blend, turning a simple hot chocolate into a seasonal showstopper. Want the full fall treatment? Ask for pumpkin spice topping on your whipped cream.

If you already think Starbucks' hot chocolate is pretty decadent, the sweetness level of this drink can be adjusted by tweaking the number of pumps. Two pumps of pumpkin sauce in a grande hot chocolate strikes a perfect balance of spice and chocolate, but one less keeps it mild, while adding more will make it dessert-like. Whether you're a PSL devotee or just testing the pumpkin spice waters, this drink is an easy way to savor the season.