How Much Have Grocery Prices Increased Over The Last Few Years?

We love writing about desserts, but we're not going to sugarcoat this fact: Food has gotten more expensive over the years. Grocery prices in the United States have increased by 30% since 2019, according to Forbes. The economy fluctuates, but overall, the price of food has climbed steadily for the past century, with bigger leaps every decade since 1980. A lot of people probably felt the biggest blows to their food budget in 2022 and may still be struggling to recover. Once that average overall price goes up, it doesn't come back down, but the rate at which it rises can slow. The rate of food price hikes has scaled at under 5% for the past two years.

The nearly 14% grocery inflation rate in 2022 still packed a punch some consumers haven't been able to recover from, but those who chose to eat at home rather than order out may have saved themselves more money. In October 2024, the BLS discovered that the cost of eating out went up by 3.8% in the past 12 months while eating at home only hit 1.1%. However, the rate of inflation for groceries could accelerate again if the recently-elected Donald Trump administration approves proposed tariffs that consumers end up paying.