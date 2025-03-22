These Are The 5 Fresh Fruits That Spoil The Fastest

The rows of citrus, piles of apples, and stacks of berries in grocery store produce sections or farmers' market stalls are enticing. So you fill your basket or bag with a colorful array of fresh fruit, carefully selected from those stands — only to find that it's all gone bad after just a few days. Dreams of smoothies? Gone. Plans for salads and yogurt bowls? Discarded. Visions of healthy habits? Crushed. And it's an all too familiar produce predicament. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture believes that around 19% of the fruit supply in the U.S. is wasted by consumers.

As frustrating (and wasteful) as spoilage can be, it's a natural process, and there are a lot of factors that contribute. Microorganisms, like bacteria and yeast, can cause bad smells and tastes, and the oxygen in the air can cause discoloration when it meets the fruit's enzymes. The naturally occurring enzymes in fruit are responsible for ripening — but also overripening. Many fruits emit the chemical ethylene when they ripen and others have been sprayed with ethylene to help them ripen more quickly. These emissions will cause even the fruits around the ethylene producers to ripen, then spoil, faster.

Even with all these factors working against them, some fruits, like apples and citrus, have a relatively long shelf life. Others, though, seem to spoil if you look at them wrong — but there are still ways to keep this delicate produce fresh for longer and store your fresh produce the right way.