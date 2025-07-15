Avoid Buying Bananas That Lack This Simple But Important Feature
When it comes to buying bananas, if you're not inspecting the stem then you're already setting yourself up to be disappointed. The stem isn't just a leftover feature from how the fruit grew on a tree; it's actually a clue to determine how fresh a banana is. A healthy banana stem should be firm green, and intact, certainly not brittle, brown, or cracked. A dried out stem or one that is mushy or leaking are also signs that the banana is past its best before date.
With a damaged stem, it's usually only a matter of time until the rest of the banana starts showing signs of imperfection through uneven ripening or bruising in the days after you bring it home. However, a banana that has a strong and sturdy stem means that it will ripen well over time. If you're planning on baking the bananas, it's fine to pick some older ones (and pro tip: add orange juice to improve the flavor when turning them into banana bread). But if you're looking for a banana you can snack on raw, then definitely inspect the stems thoroughly. And if none of the stems are looking healthy, you'll need a backup plan, so check out our guide on all the tasty ways to use bananas that are overripe.
A weak stem speeds everything up
Stems play a big role in the ripening process of bananas because they are the part that releases ethylene gas, which can turn your entire bunch spotty and bruised overnight. This is an especially annoying feature if you bought a whole bunch as part of your weekly trip to the store and were banking on them lasting a good few days at least. If you want to try and slow the ripening process, you can keep the stems intact to minimize the release of ethylene, and keep the bananas away from each other. Many people even suggest wrapping the stems in aluminum foil or cling film to keep the ethylene contained.
And you may be surprised to learn that the country that produces the most bananas in the world is India, so your bunch has probably traveled far distances to end up in your home. With that in mind, it's definitely worth giving those stems an inspection to ensure what you bring home from the store is of the quality you're looking for.