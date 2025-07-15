Avoid Buying Bananas That Lack This Simple But Important Feature

When it comes to buying bananas, if you're not inspecting the stem then you're already setting yourself up to be disappointed. The stem isn't just a leftover feature from how the fruit grew on a tree; it's actually a clue to determine how fresh a banana is. A healthy banana stem should be firm green, and intact, certainly not brittle, brown, or cracked. A dried out stem or one that is mushy or leaking are also signs that the banana is past its best before date.

With a damaged stem, it's usually only a matter of time until the rest of the banana starts showing signs of imperfection through uneven ripening or bruising in the days after you bring it home. However, a banana that has a strong and sturdy stem means that it will ripen well over time. If you're planning on baking the bananas, it's fine to pick some older ones (and pro tip: add orange juice to improve the flavor when turning them into banana bread). But if you're looking for a banana you can snack on raw, then definitely inspect the stems thoroughly. And if none of the stems are looking healthy, you'll need a backup plan, so check out our guide on all the tasty ways to use bananas that are overripe.