The 6 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Costco, Hands Down

Every single store, outlet, and warehouse has its ups and downs. To think that any place is perfect would be lying to yourself. Let's get one thing clear: I love Costco. I really, really do. I even made a point of going to one when I was visiting family in another country. The deals are great for anyone whether they're living alone, or with a family, and the consistency of its food court is hard to beat. Across the last few decades, Costco has remained a consistent customer-focused bastion in a sea of uncertain stores. It is a testament to how much I enjoy Costco and the Kirkland products that I will accept quite a few regular annoyances just to shop there.

It is perfectly natural to love something and still see its flaws. There are so many secrets that grocery stores don't want you to know, as well as predatory business practices hiding just under the surface. If you find a place you like overall it's worth putting up with some of the less savory things you notice after becoming a regular. I've been dreaming of having a Costco closer to me because if it weren't for the slightly extended drive to get to my nearest location I would probably be frequenting it twice a week.