This Is One Of The Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Costco, Hands Down

"Have you gotten your free gift yet?" Just reading the question may elicit an immediate physical reaction for anyone who has heard it before. If that doesn't sound familiar, perhaps you can tell us who your cable or phone service provider is? These are questions you may have encountered from a salesperson at Costco while grabbing a fresh rotisserie chicken, and it's one of the most cringeworthy aspects of being a member there or other wholesale club stores. While the product being peddled may be worthwhile, the salespeople can be relentless in their pursuit of getting members on board. The kicker is that they aren't even typically employed by that brand. However, there are ways — albeit not foolproof — to dodge their attempts.

You may not realize it, but the sales representatives for television programming providers like DirecTV and phone services such as AT&T at wholesale clubs aren't actually employed by the companies they're peddling. They're typically employed by a marketing company known as Smart Circle. The third-party prides itself on 30 years of employing outsourced salespeople who seem to have a passion for hounding club members. This is even to the point that members have created dedicated Reddit pages to speak out about their negative experiences. Despite this, the wholesale club continues to partner with Smart Circle, allowing their salespeople to pester members upon entering the establishment — an endless annoyance you might consider to be comparable in severity to one of Costco's biggest scandals.